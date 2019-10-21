Boy who won contest wore pro-Trump gear for photo. Missouri officials edited that out

The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued an apology after cropping and blacking out part of a photo of a teen wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt and hat.

On Friday, MoDOT officials “demolished the old Champ Clark Bridge, which spanned across the Mississippi River for 90 years,” according to KMOV4.

State officials raffled off the opportunity to implode the bridge, which was won by 13-year-old Mitchell Lemons of Nebo, Illinois, KMOV said. Lemons wore a “Trump 2020” T-shirt and “Trump 2020” hat to the event.

The cropped photo shows Lemons from the neck up and a black marker edit over “Trump 2020” on his hat. Officials released a statement to the DOT Facebook account, along with the unedited version of Lemons’ clothing.

“We apologize for the error in judgment in editing this photo. Here is the original post and photo,” the Facebook post said.

Comments regarding the correction varied.

“Thank you. For making this boy’s birthday extra special and fixing your mistake,” commenter Kristal Pitzer said. “He will love this photo for years to come!”

Chase Sillery, on the other hand, didn’t think the event was such a good idea.

“So let me understand this correctly... You gave a CHILD a button to launch explosives? IDK who made this choice, but it should absolutely be illegal,” he commented. “Its really terrifying to me to see a Trump supporter with access to such devices, even if it’s for show. There’s too much verbal attacks and suggestions towards violence from Trump that this isn’t okay. We all have our freedoms but when you’re doing something like this and it’s part of a government function you’re technically supposed to be neutral and not display affiliation because he’d basically be considered a government employee\contractor for that moment.”