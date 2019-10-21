Three earthquakes in less than 12 hours rattle western Texas, experts say

If you’re in western Texas and think you might have felt the earth rumble, you could be right. A cluster of three earthquakes was detected on Sunday in the span of just over six hours, the United States Geological Survey says.

The first quake, a magnitude 2.5, hit just after 8:05 a.m. Central time and was centered roughly 40 miles west of Mentone, a town of about19 near the border of Texas and New Mexico, the USGS reported.

The second temblor, measured at magnitude 2.6, came just over two hours later at 10:39 a.m.a 11 miles southwest of Pecos, the USGS says. Pecos is just over 20 miles southeast of Mentone.

The cluster’s third and strongest earthquake, a magnitude 2. 8, rattled not far from the second at 2:30 p.m., about 22 miles southwest of Pecos, according to the USGS.

Each of the three quakes was measured to have occurred about three miles deep into the earth. The USGS shows no report of area residents feeling each quake, but that’s not uncommon with low-magnitude temblors.

Quakes measuring between magnitudes 1.0 and 3.0 are considered level I on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, meaning that the quakes typically aren’t felt, according to the USGS.

Magnitude “measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake” while intensity is determined by the quake’s effect on buildings and people, the USGS says.