18 girls raped in 5 years: Texas man indicted in child sexual assaults, prosecutors say

A Texas man has been indicted on child exploitation charges for raping more than 18 girls in a five year span, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Jeremy OKieth Kyle, 39, who undertook multiple monikers to evade law enforcement, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, Oct. 16. He was charged with “coercion and enticement; sexual exploitation of children; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and penalties for registered sex offenders,” according to a news release by the Department of Justice.

The indictment alleges between “2013 and 2018, Kyle, a convicted sex offender, is alleged to have committed numerous offenses against 18 different minor female victims.”

If he’s convicted, Kyle could spend the rest of his life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone who came in contact “in person or on social media, with an individual who identified himself as Jeremy OKieth Kyle, Corey Webster, Rick, Derrick Willis, Eric Sanders, Brad Smith, Jason, or J,” to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-800-804-3547.

Kyle is being prosecuted under the Project Safe Childhood initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, prosecutors say. The project was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The investigation leading to the charges was conducted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety - Criminal Investigations Division, the Tyler Police Department, the Longview Police Department, the Ore City Police Department, the Hughes Springs Police Department, the Daingerfield Police Department, and the Red Oak Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld is prosecuting the case.