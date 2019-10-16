Lindsey Graham says Democrat job plans like ‘buying a Book of Manners’ from Trump

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t mince words Tuesday night as he watched the Democratic presidential debate — and he also didn’t miss a chance to poke a little fun at President Donald Trump.

“Listening to Democrats talk about how to create more jobs…….would be like buying a Book of Manners written by President @realDonaldTrump,” the Republican senator said on Twitter.

Twelve candidates fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination participated in the three-hour debate Tuesday night, talking gun policy, reproductive rights, Syria, Ukraine, healthcare and other big issues facing the country, The New York Times reports.

CNN, which hosted the debate with the Times, said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the front-runner for the nomination going into the debate.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“And on Tuesday night in Ohio, her 11 rivals acted like it,” CNN said.

“Warren was under attack all night,” CNN reported. The other leading candidate, Joe Biden, answered questions about his son’s involvement in Ukraine, CNN said.

Graham spent about two hours watching the debate and reacting on Twitter. Just before 10 p.m., he tweeted, “2 hours is enough. Switching over to the baseball game!”

Listening to Democrats talk about how to create more jobs…….would be like buying a Book of Manners written by President @realDonaldTrump.



Not a good idea. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 16, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK