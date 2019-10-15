Texas firefighter hit and killed by car as he trips out of fire engine, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Texas firefighter was killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning while responding to a call, Chief Charles Hood told News 4 San Antonio.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Hood said the San Antonio Fire Department “were called to check out a report of a small fire at a Comfort Suites hotel” I-37, News 4 reported.

Greg Garza, a 17-year veteran of the department, was among a group of firefighters who responded to the scene. Hood told KSAT 12 that Garza “stumbled” while exiting a fire truck and was hit by a van. Hood said Garza “suffered a traumatic arrest at the scene and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 a.m.,” according to KSAT 12.

“This just shakes you to the core,” Hood told My San Antonio.

There are no charges pending against the driver of the commercial van that struck Garza, Hood told KSAT 12.

Fighting through tears, Hood explained during his press conference about the type of man the 17-year veteran was.

“He was such a happy person, every time you saw Greg he had a smile on his face,” Hood told News 4. “I have 1,800 firefighters and I love every one of them, but I knew Greg and I loved Greg Garza.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted a statement regarding the loss of one of the department’s most loved firefighters:

Our hearts break for the loss of Greg Garza, a 17-year veteran of our fire department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Garza family and our Firefighters today. pic.twitter.com/fkt3ePj2ZM — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) October 15, 2019

Departments across the country have posted tributes and asked for prayers for the family and fellow men Garza worked with daily.