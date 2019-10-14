National
Third person dies from Legionnaires’ outbreak linked to NC fair, officials say
A third person has died from a outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease linked to a North Carolina fair.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services now lists three deaths on its Legionnaires’ outbreak website as of Monday afternoon.
The outbreak is linked to a hot tub display at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair that took place between Sept. 6 and Sept. 15 in Fletcher, which is near Asheville, the News & Observer reported.
So far, there have been 140 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the Department, and 94 people have been hospitalized with it.
Comments