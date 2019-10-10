Student was packing a loaded gun in his pocket at middle school, Texas police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Texas middle school student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to campus, media outlets report.

Students at Bradley Middle School in San Antonio told the front office staff Thursday morning that they suspected the student might have a weapon on him, according to FOX San Antonio.

Administrators then went and removed the student from his class and found a loaded 9 mm gun in his pocket, FOX San Antonio reported.

The student told administrators he had brought the gun “for protection,” KSAT reported.

North East Police arrested the student, who will face “serious disciplinary consequences,” according to KSAT.

In a letter sent to parents published by KENS5, Principal Brenda Cerroni said the school applauds the students who said something about the gun.

The school is taking the situation seriously and “will not tolerate any inappropriate items” on campus, the letter said, according to KENS5.

“Please take a moment to talk with your child about the importance of talking to an adult or reporting anything they believe is inappropriate,” the letter said, KENS5 reported.