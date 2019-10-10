Husband warned his wife’s lovers. Then he shot one 11 times, Virginia reports say

Dusan Mihailo Naumovic, 54, reportedly pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felony use of a firearm in the death of 37-year-old Vinicius Carneiro. Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Correctional Facility

A Virginia Beach man caught his wife with another man, waited for her to get out of bed and then shot him, according to reports.

On Wednesday, court records show he admitted to the killing.

Dusan Mihailo Naumovic, 54, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and felony use of a firearm in the death of 37-year-old Vinicius Carneiro, media outlets report.

Warrants were initially obtained against him on charges of second-degree murder, according to WTKR. He will be sentenced in February and is currently being held without bond.

Naumovic was aware of his wife’s affairs and testified as to knowing of at least four men with whom she’d been involved, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

But he blamed the affairs on her schizophrenia, saying during a bond hearing that “schizophrenia and sexual promiscuity are directly linked,” according to 13News Now.

Before the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot said Naumovic told the court he contacted the men — including Carneiro — and warned them to stay away from her because she “wasn’t well.”

Still, Carneiro came the house on March 2 around 2 a.m. while Naumovic reportedly slept in his son’s room nearby.

Naumovic would later testify he was sleeping away from her because his son has autism and needed someone close by, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

His wife deactivated the home alarm system when Carneiro arrived and the two began having sex in the master bedroom, 13News Now reported.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Naumovic woke up, grabbed a pistol and waited for his wife to get out of bed before firing a “single round” into Carneiro’s leg.

“Please sir, don’t shoot. I have a daughter,” Carneiro said while holding a blanket in front of him, 13News Now reported.

But Naumovic fired 11 more times, according to the media outlet, hitting Carneiro in the chest, forearm and wrist.

Camera footage shows his wife reactivating the home alarm afterward, 13News Now reported. She then dialed 911 from her cell phone and gave Carneiro CPR, but Naumovic reportedly didn’t step in to help.

By the time paramedics arrived, Carneiro was dead, The Virginian-Pilot reported..

