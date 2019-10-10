Colorado jury clears Uber driver in passenger’s death

A Colorado jury has found an Uber driver not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a passenger last year.

Jurors on Thursday sided with 31-year-old Michael Hancock, who argued that he was defending himself against passenger Hyun (Huhn) Kim.

Hancock had been charged with murder but said Kim made unwanted sexual advances and attacked him when Hancock threatened to pull over during the June 2018 ride.

Prosecutors said Hancock jumped from the car and went to the front passenger side where Kim was sitting.

Prosecutors said Hancock fired 10 bullets from his semi-automatic handgun, and at least five struck Kim.

They said Hancock didn't suffer serious injuries and that he put a knife in 45-year-old Kim's hands after shooting him to place his fingerprints on it.