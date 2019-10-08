Man posing as driver raped women he picked up from nightclub, California police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man posing as a ride-hailing driver is accused of raping two female passengers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles police say Dayvid Sherman, 48, frequented a West Hollywood nightclub on separate occasions -- once in October 2018 and again last month, the LA Times reported.

Sherman, according to KTLA, “would pose as a sort of private chauffeur, targeting intoxicated people coming out of the nightlife spot.”

The victim in his September attack forgot some of the details while in Sherman’s vehicle, but police said when she came to during the ride, she awoke to Sherman sexually assaulting her, KTLA reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We’re hoping that if somebody recognizes the individual or has been the victim of a crime, we would like to hear from you,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA. “If you have any connection with this individual and you felt you were the victim of a crime, we would like to hear from you as well.”

Sherman was arrested last week in two separate rape cases, the LAPD wrote on its Facebook account. Police did not name the nightclub.

The LA Times reports Sherman “is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21, according to inmate records. It was not immediately clear whether the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has filed formal charges against Sherman.”