Police chief exploited 96-year-old with dementia for money, Missouri prosecutor says

The police chief of a small town in Missouri is accused of taking advantage of a 96-year-old with dementia, prosecutors say.

Old Monroe Police Chief Kimla Lowery was indicted Monday on five charges, including forgery and financial exploitation of the elderly, prosecutors said. Old Monroe is a city of about 265 located 45 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Lowery is accused of using her position as police chief to take advantage of the 96-year-old Old Monroe resident.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood said his office is “taking these allegations seriously and will prosecute aggressively cases involving public corruption and abuses of power,” according to a news release.

“Those who hold the public trust must be held to the highest standards,” Wood said.

The probe began more than year ago. In June 2018, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services started a criminal investigation into financial exploitation of the resident. Lowery asserted “undue influence” to control the resident’s money, property, mail and health care decisions, prosecutors say.

If convicted, Lowery could go to prison for up to 43 years and pay $80,000 in fines, prosecutors said.

The police department has seven employees, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Lowery did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.