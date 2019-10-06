The Latest: Prosecutors: Suspect identified self in video

Police officers escort Randy Rodriguez Santos from the 5th Precinct to a vehicle bound for a hospital for evidence collection, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. Santos was arrested in connection with the deaths of several homeless men. AP Photo

The Latest on developments in the deaths of four homeless men in New York City (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Prosecutors said the man accused of killing four homeless men with a metal rod in New York City was shown video of the assaults during an interrogation and acknowledged he was the person in the video.

Twenty-four-year-old Randy Santos was arraigned Sunday for the beating deaths of the four men as they slept near Chinatown streets and for leaving a fifth in critical condition.

Santos was charged with numerous counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said in court that Santos was arrested holding a murder weapon covered in blood and hair.

Santos, using a Spanish interpreter in court, did not enter a plea at his arraignment. His defense team did not comment and he was ordered held without bail.

He's scheduled to be back in court Oct. 11.

___

1 p.m.

A 24-year-old homeless man is facing multiple murder charges in the deaths of four other homeless men who were bludgeoned to death as they were sleeping.

The New York Police Department says Randy Santos is also facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a fifth homeless man who was seriously hurt in the Chinatown attacks.

Santos has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and is expected to be arraigned Sunday. It was unclear if he had an attorney to speak for him.

The attacks early Saturday morning left blood splattered on the doorways and sidewalks where the men had been sleeping.

Police say Santos had a metal rod with him when he was taken into custody.

___

11:40 a.m.

The suspect in the deaths of four homeless men who were bludgeoned with a metal rod as they were sleeping on city streets has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and is awaiting arraignment.

Randy Rodriguez Santos is expected to make his first appearance Sunday in court. The attack early Saturday left the men dead in New York City's Chinatown and another homeless man with serious injuries.

Police identified one of the victims as an 83-year-old man and haven't released other information on the victims yet.

Police say Santos is also homeless and he was taken into custody Saturday with the weapon in his hands. He has been arrested at least six other times in the past two years.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.