Student kept ‘hit list’ of kids at Oklahoma middle school, officials say

Police were called to an Oklahoma middle school on Tuesday after school officials found a “hit list” with students’ names, the district said.

Police swept Wynnewood Middle School after the list was found to make sure no devices or anything that could harm students was in the school, according to KOCO-5.

“The parents or guardians of the students identified on the list have been notified. We are working to determine the origin of the list,” the district reported.

According to KOKH, the list “contained the names of 13 students” and “the district and police were able to determine that a female student, in the 7th or 8th grade, wrote the list” and was taken into custody.

After reporting the list being found, the district on its Facebook page followed up, saying, “School administration feels confident that the issue has been resolved and that our students are safe from this threat. Thank you for your cooperation and patience.”