The Latest: Mournful mayor brings shooting memorial to end

FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, people comfort each other during a vigil for victims and survivors of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have taken some action to tighten gun regulations. But advocates say they're frustrated more hasn't been done since the attack in Las Vegas killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, and that mass shootings keep happening across the country. AP Photo

The Latest on the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

A mournful mayor, the lighting of candles, a tolling bell and a reading of the names of the dead ended the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Tuesday urged a hushed audience crowded around 58 trees planted in October 2017 to remember the 58 lives lost "two years ago at this very time," at 10:05 p.m.

Goodman called the shooting "senseless," without any cause or purpose, and said it left families and loved ones broken, injured and permanently scarred.

The rest of us were absolutely devastated, she said.

The after-dark ceremony followed a sunrise service where Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the tragedy showed that beyond the neon, Las Vegas is a city of neighbors that look out for each other.

10:25 a.m.

Steve Darling and Judy Gardner wore T-shirts with the name of Judy's daughter, Dana Gardner, to a Las Vegas memorial two years after she was killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The couple drove from Ontario, California, for events Tuesday marking the second anniversary of the shooting.

They said they also plan to join hands with survivors and other families at the outdoor concert venue where a gunman fired into from a hotel, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others on Oct. 1, 2017.

Judy Gardner says Dana Gardner was a 52-year-old mother of three enjoying the country music festival with her own daughter when she died.

Judy Gardner says everyone needs to do what they can to heal.

9:40 a.m.

Joe Robbins started, stopped to collect his emotions, and then marked the two years since his 20-year-old son, Quinton Robbins, was killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Robbins told a sunrise audience on Tuesday that it's terrible to recall how neighbors and guests were slain while enjoying music with their friends and loved ones at an open-air country music festival on a warm autumn night.

He says those who were lost shouldn't be forgotten.

Robbins created a private foundation called "play it forward" to promote athletics like his son did as a Henderson city recreation employee.

Joe Robbins says there's so much anger, evil and sorrow in the world that survivors and family members have to do their parts to make life better for others.

9:10 a.m.

The audience was smaller, but emotions were just as raw for some of the hundreds of people attending a second annual sunrise memorial to the 58 people killed on Oct. 1, 2017, in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recalled the sound of cellphones ringing as he walked through the debris-scattered Route 91 Harvest Festival music venue the morning after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"Many that would never be answered," he said.

Sisolak, a Democrat, was elected governor last year after heading community and public service responses to the shooting as county commission chairman.

He closed his comments with a note of hope.

"Beyond the neon signs, we are a city of neighbors that look out for each other," he said.

6:40 a.m.

From a sunrise event to an after-dark reading of victims' names, Las Vegas plans to mark the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with memorials to the 58 people killed two years ago.

Joe Robbins' 20-year-old son Quinton Robbins died in the Oct. 1, 2017, attack. He is expected to join Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and others for the Tuesday daybreak ceremony.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center plans to promote wellness programs during the day. And a maker of wooden memorial crosses plans to offer them to family members.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is scheduled to mark the time of the shooting by reciting the names of the slain at a downtown Community Healing Garden at 10:05 p.m.

6:30 a.m.

In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations.

But advocates say they're frustrated that more hasn't been done since 58 people died at a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide.

Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui says "people are genuinely afraid of going places.

The Democratic lawmaker and her now-husband were among the 22,000 country music fans that fled as gunfire rained down from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor venue on Oct. 1, 2017. Neither was wounded.