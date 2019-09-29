AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump allies push denials as Democrats promote impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that he expects the whistleblower at the heart of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to testify "very soon."

"All that needs to be done, at this point, is to make sure that the attorneys that represent the whistleblower get the clearances that they need to be able to accompany the whistleblower to testimony," said Schiff, D-Calif., "and that we figure out the logistics to make sure that we protect the identity of the whistleblower."

As Democrats and the director of national intelligence worked out key arrangements, Trump's allies erupted in a surge of second-guessing and conspiracy theorizing across the Sunday talk shows, suggesting the White House strategy is unclear against the stiffest challenge to his presidency. One former adviser urged Trump to confront the crisis at hand and get past his fury over the probe of Russian election interference.

"I honestly believe this president has not gotten his pound of flesh yet from past grievances on the 2016 investigation," said Tom Bossert, Trump's former homeland security adviser. "If he continues to focus on that white whale," Bossert added, "it's going to bring him down."

The Ukraine investigation produced what the Russian probe did not: formal House impeachment proceedings based on the president's own words and actions.

What's next as House committees launch impeachment probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment of President Donald Trump, with hearings and depositions starting this week.

Democratic leaders have instructed committees to move quickly — and not to lose momentum — after revelations that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, and his family. The action is beginning even though lawmakers left town Friday for a two-week recess.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says his committee is moving "expeditiously" on hearings and subpoenas. That committee, as well as the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have scheduled depositions starting this week for State Department officials linked to Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

A look at next steps as Democrats march toward an impeachment vote:

A BUSY RECESS

Saudi crown prince denies ordering journalist's murder

NEW YORK (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that he takes "full responsibility" for the grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but denied allegations that he ordered it.

"This was a heinous crime," Prince Mohammed, 34, told "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired Sunday. "But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government."

Asked if he ordered the murder of Khashoggi, who had criticized him in columns for The Washington Post, Prince Mohammed replied: "Absolutely not."

The slaying was "a mistake," he said.

Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, 2018, to collect a document that he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee. Agents of the Saudi government killed Khashoggi inside the consulate and apparently dismembered his body, which has never been found. Saudi Arabia has charged 11 people in the slaying and put them on trial, which has been held in secret. As of yet, no one has been convicted.

NYPD officer shot and killed during struggle with suspect

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer grappling with an armed man died early Sunday in the Bronx after being shot three times, possibly with his own gun.

The 27-year-old suspect also died after five officers fired at him, police officials said. He has not been publicly identified yet.

The NYPD identified the slain officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen.

"We lost a hero this evening," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference outside Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Mulkeen was patrolling the streets around a city apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. as part of a unit investigating potential gang activity, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Analysis: New challenges confront China's Communists at 70

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has an ambitious goal for China: to achieve "national rejuvenation" as a strong and prosperous nation by 2049, which would be the 100th anniversary of Communist Party rule. One problem: Donald Trump wants to make the United States great again too.

The emerging clash between a rising power and the world's dominant one is front and center in a new set of challenges that the Chinese Communist Party faces as it celebrates 70 years in power on Tuesday.

The party is all but sure to rule longer than its Soviet Union counterpart, which governed for 74 years until its collapse in 1991 under the weight of economic stagnation. Conversely, China's Communist Party engineered a remarkable policy shift that has lifted millions out of poverty and transformed the country into a global economic force, all while cracking down on dissent.

But this formula, which served the party well through years of double-digit growth, is in need of reinvention as the economy moderates, the population ages and Xi's ambitions, both economic and military, collide with America's interests. In retrospect, as challenging as they may have seemed at the time, the easy years are over.

"The last 30 years, they had a pretty good idea, as long as the party delivers strong economic growth — be pragmatic, maintain domestic stability, do not screw up, do not take big risks — they'll be OK," said Minxin Pei, an expert on Chinese politics at Claremont McKenna College in California. "Now today they don't know."

Hong Kong's older protesters awed, humbled by zeal of youth

HONG KONG (AP) — Watching from a side road as young protesters dressed head-to-toe in black whirled into action to deal with another volley of tear gas from Hong Kong riot police, kicking away the smoking canisters and rushing to aid the stricken who wept uncontrollably, 45-year-old nurse Edmund Lau was struck with admiration and wonder.

"Fabulous," he said of the now well-oiled tactics deployed by the massed demonstrators, many of whom were 10 or even 20 years his junior. "Very brave."

With fired-up young people in Hong Kong pulling out all the stops to spoil China's celebrations this week to mark 70 years of Communist Party rule, older generations in the former British colony that reverted to Chinese sovereignty in 1997 are asking themselves: When we were their age, did we do enough to push for the full democracy and iron-clad liberties that legions of determined youngsters are now demanding?

Often, they answer their own question with a sheepish "No."

"We were shameful," Lau said. "From this generation, I've learned the meaning of fraternity and solidarity. Adorable."

Juche rules North Korean propaganda, but what does it mean?

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — It's just a single word, but it's hard to miss in North Korea. It's splashed across countless propaganda signs, seeded through dozens of state media reports, at the beating heart of emotional pop songs and on the lips of the earnest guides who show off the grand monuments built in its honor.

The word is Juche (pronounced ju-chay), and while it's technically a political ideology, it can seem more like a religion in its ability to inspire devotion among North Koreans and its ubiquity as a symbol of state power. Though the usual English translation is "self-reliance," the concept flummoxes many outsiders.

Pyongyang uses the term liberally, including in previous years at the United Nations, where a North Korean official will speak Monday at the annual General Assembly. The nation calls nuclear bombs the "treasured sword" of Juche. Newly unveiled weapons fire "Juche shells." The August test of a new rocket launcher heralded the "rapid development of the Juche-oriented defense industry."

At a Pyongyang karaoke parlor, visitors can choose to belt out at least two Juche-related titles: "Juche Iron Is the Best" and "The Way of Juche Is the Way of Korea."

Juche is even used to count the passing years: This year is Juche 108, because it's been 108 years since national founder Kim Il Sung was born.

Snowstorm hits northern Rocky Mountains; Montana gets brunt

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday, allowing the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

"With an unprecedented winter storm throwing our state a surprise in September, state and local governments are working closely together to protect the health and safety of Montanans and our top priority is making sure that happens," Bullock said in a statement. "Montanans should heed all warnings from state and local officials, travel safely, and be cautious during this time."

UK's Johnson denies any wrongdoing in ties with US tech exec

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied wrongdoing Sunday over his links to an American businesswoman who allegedly received money and favorable treatment because of their friendship during his time as mayor of London.

Asked during a BBC interview about his ties to tech entrepreneur and model Jennifer Arcuri, Johnson sought to suggest that political motivations were behind the decision Friday by the Greater London Authority to refer a conduct matter to a police watchdog agency.

The matter arose from a Sunday Times report saying Arcuri was given 126,000 pounds in public money and privileged access to trade missions to the United States, Israel and Asia that Johnson led as mayor, even though her fledgling business had not yet met eligibility requirements for such trips.

"Everything was done in accordance with the code ... and everything was done with full propriety," Johnson said Sunday. When pressed again by BBC journalist Andrew Marr, Johnson added: "There was no interest to declare."

The scandal worsened Sunday as Johnson's Conservative Party was opening its annual party conference in Manchester following a tumultuous week for a leader who has only been in the job since July.

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately held company based in Los Angeles said Sunday it will close up to 178 stores in the U.S. As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the U.S.

The company said it would focus on maximizing the value of its U.S. stores and shutter certain international locations. Forever 21 plans to close most of its locations in Asia and Europe but will continue operating in Mexico and Latin America.

"The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords," it said in the statement. "We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S."

Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors. Others like Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe have shut down completely.