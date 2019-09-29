Bison gores woman hiking with man who was gored months earlier, Utah officials say

Safety tips when you encounter bears, wolves, or moose Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter scenario might make all the difference. Denali NPS provides safety tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter scenario might make all the difference. Denali NPS provides safety tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose.

A woman who was gored by a buffalo in Utah on Friday says she was hiking with a friend who’d been gored months earlier.

It was Kyler Bourgeous’ first time back on the Antelope Island trail where he’d been gored by a bison in June, KSL reported. He was hiking with his friend who’d gone up ahead.

Kayleigh Davis, 22, says she was moving out of the way of some cyclists when she noticed a bison, KSTU reported. As it began charging toward her, she says she tried to turn and run but knew the bison was approaching too quickly.

“I saw him coming pretty fast, and I was like, ‘I know I’m not going to get distance,’” she told the news outlet. “I could see him.”

Not long after, the bison slammed into her, sending her flying into the air, KUTV reported.

After she hit the ground, she says the bison appeared to be preparing to charge again, KSTU reported.

“He was... digging at the dirt like he’s going to charge after me,” she told the news outlet. “But I stayed still and he stopped.”

Davis’ leg was broken and she suffered a gash on her leg, KSL reported.

Bourgeous, who said his “heart dropped” as he watched, knew Davis’ pain all too well, KSTU reported.

In June, Bourgeous had a similar encounter with a bison when he rounded a “blind corner” on Fray Trail and happened upon the animal a mere 10 feet away, KUTV reported.

“I took like two steps walking away, and the buffalo just launched at me,” Bourgeous told the news outlet.

He suffered a broken rib and a number of injuries to his right side, KUTV reported.

Despite the two incidents, officials say bison attacks in the area are largely uncommon, KSL reported.

“There hasn’t really been that many that have been reported to us,” Utah State Parks Lt. Eric Stucki told the news outlet.