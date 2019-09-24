Woman kills intruder with shotgun after he ignores her shouts to get out, Okla. cops say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

A home invasion suspect was killed on Sunday after breaking into an Oklahoma woman’s home, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call of a home intruder on Jenson Road in Rock Island. The 62-year-old woman, who is hearing impaired, spotted the man in her home and asked him to leave, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook.

The woman told law enforcement officials she had never seen the man before. According to the homeowner, the man proceeded to walk into the kitchen area and she ran to her bedroom to grab a shotgun, officials said.

She returned to the kitchen area and yelled at him to leave several more times, the Sheriff’s Office said. He instead walked toward the woman and she fired a round, striking him in the chest, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they found 31-year-old Matthew A. Harvey of Huntington, Ark., dead on the scene, the news release said.

Harvey’s body was taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, where he was identified through fingerprints, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Harvey had a lengthy criminal record in Oklahoma and Arkansas for property and drug crimes,” the news release said.