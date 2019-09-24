Texas man accused of divorcing wife without her knowing goes to court - with new wife

Five ex-etiquette guidelines for parents. There's no rule books after break-ups. However, Dr. Jann Blackstone has some tips about interacting with your ex in a positive way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There's no rule books after break-ups. However, Dr. Jann Blackstone has some tips about interacting with your ex in a positive way.

A man in Texas who police say forged his wife’s name on divorce documents — effectively divorcing her without her knowing — turned himself in on Monday, but he wasn’t alone.

He brought his new “wife.”

Paul Nixon, 51, denied forging his wife Edna Nixon’s name as he walked into court on Monday telling KPRC, “This is my wife,” while motioning to the woman next to him. When asked if the woman was Edna, he replied, “No, that’s my ex-wife.”

Police say Paul Nixon forged a number of divorce documents before submitting them to Harris County District Court, including a waiver of service, police say.

The document waives the right to be formally served a legal summons and must be notarized. Police say Nixon forged the notary public’s signature — which was spelled incorrectly, according to court documents — and “listed a false address and phone number” for Edna Nixon, KHOU reported.

During divorce proceedings, Paul Nixon testified in court that the information in the documents was valid, police say. Ultimately, the judge granted Nixon the final divorce decree.

It wasn’t until after the divorce was finalized that Edna Nixon learned what had happened and called police. She petitioned the court to have the divorce set aside, claiming the documents were fraudulent, KHOU reported. The marriage was reinstated.

“I never knew that we were headed toward a divorce,” Edna Nixon said, according to KPRC. “He was living a double life. He posted in May (on Facebook) that he married a pastor.”

Paul Nixon is facing criminal charges for the alleged act. He’s charged with aggravated perjury. His bond was set at $25,000 and his next court date is scheduled for November, KPRC reported.

“You can get married to anybody you want to once you are divorced and I was divorced,” Paul Nixon said, according to the news outlet. “I was granted a divorce or we wouldn’t be able to get married.”