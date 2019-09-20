Exploding Kittens recalls safety goggles. They might put glass in your face

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Safety goggles aren’t supposed to be a danger to the face. That’s why Exploding Kittens recalled 11,235 safety goggles sold in the United States and Canada with Throw Throw Burrito Extreme Going Pro Edition Dodgeball Card Game sets.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The goggles contain glass lenses, posing a laceration hazard if shattered.”

Exploding Kittens has heard of this happening twice, but without injury.

The bag in which the game set with the goggles is sold U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The company is offering replacement goggles but is asking the consumer to follow very specific instructions:

Cut the recalled goggles down the plastic center over the nose bridge and through the elastic strap. Take a photo of the cut goggles.

Email the photo and your address to support@explodingkittens.com to get new safety-tested goggles.

Those with questions about this recall can call 866-777-7027, 12:30 to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.