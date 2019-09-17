Service member supplies LSD to others on active duty, North Carolina police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A North Carolina service member and woman were arrested Monday for distributing hallucinogenic drugs to other military members, police say.

The two had been distributing LSD to active duty military members and others in Onslow County, the sheriff’s office said, and are now facing multiple felony charges.

Andrew Christian Gray, 23, was arrested at his military unit on Camp Lejeune on Sunday and Allison Alexia Seely, 19, was arrested at her home in Jacksonville, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Camp Lejeune is a Marine Corps base in Jacksonville, about 130 miles from Raleigh.

They were both charged with felony trafficking in LSD by sale, felony trafficking in LSD by deliver, felony trafficking in LSD by manufacture and felony trafficking in LSD by possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Seely was additionally charged with:

▪ Two counts felony conspire to traffic LSD

▪ Two counts to sell schedule I controlled substance

▪ Two counts conspire to deliver schedule I controlled substance

▪ Two counts felony sell schedule I controlled substance

They are both taken to the Onslow County Detention Center, where Seely is being held on a $452,000 secured bond and Gray is held on a $404,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.