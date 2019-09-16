‘All very sad.’ Sen. Lindsey Graham tweets about new accusations against Kavanaugh

Trump says Lindsey Graham is now his friend At a rally in Columbia, SC, Donald Trump talks about Sen. Lindsey Graham and their once rocky relationship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a rally in Columbia, SC, Donald Trump talks about Sen. Lindsey Graham and their once rocky relationship.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to defend Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh amid a new accusation against him.

The new, uninvestigated allegation of sexual misconduct during Kavanaugh’s time at Yale University has led several Democratic presidential candidates to call for his impeachment from the Supreme Court, the Associated Press reported.

But Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, says that won’t happen.

“As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I promise you Justice Kavanaugh will not be impeached over these scurrilous accusations,” he tweeted Monday.

The senator also tweeted that the situation is “sad.”

What have we learned the last few days?



* The @nytimes writes first, verifies later.



* Republicans are presumed to be “guilty.”



* Democratic presidential candidates are willing to ruin Justice Kavanaugh’s life for political gain.



All very sad. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 16, 2019

The new claim was included in a New York Times essay published over the weekend.

A classmate of Kavanaugh’s says he saw him at a party with his pants down and that his friends “pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The woman declined to be interviewed and said she didn’t remember the alleged incident.

Graham also included in his Twitter thread that he thinks the new “attacks” against Kavanaugh are “beyond the pale”

“My heart goes out to Justice Kavanaugh’s family for being forced to endure this ridiculous treatment once again,” he tweeted.

But not everyone is supportive of Kavanaugh.

Kamala Harris and Julián Castro, two candidates who called for him to be impeached, tweeted about the accusations and accused him of lying under oath during his hearings in the Senate before his confirmation to the Supreme Court in October.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice.



He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached.



And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019