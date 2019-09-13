Man survives cancer twice — then hits $4.6 million jackpot, Oregon Lottery say

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

An Oregon cancer survivor’s lucky streak continued this month with a $4.6 million lottery win, according to state officials.

“I am a very lucky guy,” winner Stu MacDonald of Bend said in a statement released by the Oregon Lottery on Friday. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

MacDonald bought the winning Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket Sept. 7, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The news release said MacDonald won the “jackpot on a quick pick ticket he purchased at Ashley’s Café on Northeast 3rd Street in Bend. MacDonald opted to take the bulk sum payment of $2.3 million, and after taxes took home $1.56 million.”

The win came even though MacDonald and his wife, Claudia, didn’t go through their usual ritual before he went out to buy the ticket earlier this month.

“Get the winning ticket,” she usually told him, according to the state lottery.

He won anyway.