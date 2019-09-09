Trucker slams semitrailer ‘deep’ into home after passing out on curve, Indiana cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A semitrailer crashed into an Indiana home Monday afternoon, slamming the cab all the way inside the house, officials said.

Pictures taken inside the house show wreckage caused by the accident.

The trucker slammed through the home shortly after noon in Edinburgh, a small town about 30 miles south of Indianapolis, according to an Edinburgh Fire and Rescue news release on Facebook.

No one was inside the house, but the driver was trapped “deep” inside the home, officials said.

Firefighters pulled the driver from the wreckage and took him to the hospital, officials said. The 62-year-old man passed out while driving, but he was alert while being rescued, according to WTTV.

The driver had just unloaded his cargo before heading back to the interstate when he “blacked out” while going around a curve, according to WRTV. The crash is under investigation, but authorities don’t suspect foul play, according to the Indianapolis TV station.