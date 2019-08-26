Shooting at elementary school puts 12-year-old in hospital, 15-year-old in jail, Ga. cops say

Keeping guns away from kids DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina.

A 12-year-old is in intensive care and a 15-year-old is in custody after a shooting at a Georgia elementary school, police say.

The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released, was shot outside Peek’s Chapel Elementary School in Conyers around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to WSBTV.

The boy was taken to the hospital and remains in the ICU, where he is “stable and communicating,” the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night.

Cindy Ball, a spokesperson for the school district, said in a statement published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the incident happened “after hours when no students or staff were on campus” and that the district will be assisting with the investigation as needed.

A 15-year-old has been detained and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. His name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Lee Thomas told AJC no events were being held at the school Friday evening and it’s “unclear what the wounded boy was doing on campus.”

Ball said in the statement the district is “deeply concerned” about the incident, AJC reported.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who was injured,” Ball said, according to AJC.

Angela Glenn, a neighbor whose grandchild goes to Peek’s Chapel told WSBTV that “enough is enough.”

“I’m just worried about these kids,” Glenn said, according to WSBTV. “First of all, how are they getting their hands on guns so easily, you know?”

Conyers is about 24 miles from Atlanta.