Floodwaters close roads and cancel schools as Missouri once again deals with heavy rain

Flooding in Missouri is causing issues for area motorists and schools, reports say. Screengrab: KMOV

Parts of St. Louis County in Missouri are yet again navigating flood waters after heavy rain swept through the area Monday morning, reports say.

Rockwood School District just southwest of St. Louis canceled classes following impeded access to roads after some children were already on school buses.

SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Rockwood transportation officials will turn our school buses around and return kids home as soon as safely possible,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Video posted of a Eureka High School football field in Eureka, Missouri, shows the area looking more like a rough river than a gridiron.

In video posted to Twitter, a car in nearby Wildwood can be seen tipped forward, almost entirely submerged as flood waters rage around it.

This car is underwater after flash flooding on Highway 109 in Wildwood. The high water has closed many roads alike 141 at I-44 and canceled school for Rockwood District students. pic.twitter.com/0eewSw2vtP — FOX2now (@FOX2now) August 26, 2019

A flash flood warning is in effect for the area until 10:15 a.m. local time, KSDK reported.

My parents who have never had any flooding ... sheesh pic.twitter.com/WUG7yFHO5j — Anna McDonald (@Anna__McDonald) August 26, 2019 Water rising as Eureka staff works to get soccer and softball gear to higher ground @EHS_hub pic.twitter.com/0SrEqTtBwf — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) August 26, 2019

This comes after extreme flooding in Missouri earlier this summer was blamed for at least three deaths. Floods also stranded animals and destroyed homes.