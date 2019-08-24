National
Multiple people struck by lightning at PGA Tour Championship
Multiple people have been struck by lightning at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Multiple people have been struck by lightning at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
A newly formed tropical depression is expected to reach the Caribbean as a tropical storm within the next several days.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments