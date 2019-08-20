She thought she had a kidney stone. It was actually a surprise baby, NC couple says

Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC The CDC shares a few tips for a healthy pregnancy, including taking care of yourself and talking to your doctor. You should also get vaccinated against whooping cough and the flu during each pregnancy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The CDC shares a few tips for a healthy pregnancy, including taking care of yourself and talking to your doctor. You should also get vaccinated against whooping cough and the flu during each pregnancy.

It was no kidney stone.

A North Carolina woman who went to see a doctor about pain earlier this month found out she was on the verge of giving birth, she told news outlets.

“I thought maybe I was passing a kidney stone, which I had never had,” Aimee Judge told WLOS.

Judge says she had no idea she was pregnant until hours before she welcomed a baby daughter into her family, according to the station.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Until she unexpectedly went into labor, Aimee and her husband James were working long days at their Waynesville business and didn’t have time to make it to a doctor, The Mountaineer reports.

In the past nine months, Judge was given medicine for stomach issues and told to get some rest, all with no clue she could be pregnant, according to the newspaper.

She even gained weight — but never to the point that she needed new clothes, The Mountaineer reports.

So it came as a shock when she learned she had about 13 hours to get ready for a baby girl who was on the way, WLOS reports.

“We’ve always wanted kids, so she was always wanted and prayed for,” Judge said, according to the station. “But it would have been nice to have a little heads-up.”

Baby Emelia was born healthy, weighing about 9 pounds, WLOS reports.

A post on the Facebook page for the Judge family’s business, pet grooming shop Doggie Stylz, says their daughter was a “blessed surprise we unexpectedly welcomed into the world.”

After their new addition, Aimee and James are working to get customers’ pooches back on their schedule, the post says.

“I love my job very, very much so it was easy for me to work such long hours,” Judge told The Mountaineer. “But now I have another love.”