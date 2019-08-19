Flasher dies in jump from hotel balcony as he runs from security, Atlanta cops say

What to do if you see a peeper or flasher Sgt. Claudia Murphy, who supervises the Bellingham Police Department’s Family Crimes Unit, offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher. She advises residents to call 911 right away and to get a good description of the suspect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Claudia Murphy, who supervises the Bellingham Police Department’s Family Crimes Unit, offers advice on what to do if you see a peeper or flasher. She advises residents to call 911 right away and to get a good description of the suspect.

A man who exposed himself to a maid at an iconic Atlanta hotel died trying to escape security Monday, police said.

Atlanta police said the man died after plummeting 11 stories inside the Hyatt Regency hotel downtown, WAGA reported.

He had exposed himself to a housekeeper, who notified security about the incident, according to WGCL.

When security approached the man about flashing the employee he tried to run away, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The man then tried to do something straight out of a movie, but it had terrible real-life consequences.

Police said as he attempted to escape, he tried to jump from one balcony to another below, WGCL reported. But on his leap on the 11th floor, the man missed his intended landing spot and fell, per the TV station.

After the long fall he died in the hotel, according to WAGA. His identity was not released.

Atlanta police Investigator James White said the death is believed to be accidental, the Journal-Constitution reported.

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Atlanta,” hotel general manager Peter McMahon said in a statement shared by WGCL. “We are saddened by the event that occurred at our hotel and our thoughts go out to all who have been affected by this terrible situation.”

The Hyatt Regency is famous for its rotating lounge that is capped by a blue dome, according to the hotel website.