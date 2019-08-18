National
Woman loading groceries finds a body in the back of her truck, NY police say
A woman in New York had just finished shopping at Tops in Newfane on Friday and was going to load her groceries in her truck.
But when she opened her tailgate to put the groceries in, she discovered a dead body in the bed of the truck, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
She couldn’t identify the deceased man and told police she had traveled through three counties that day before going to the grocery store, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Police have not identified the body, which was taken for an autopsy, and multiple agencies are investigating, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
No other details have been released.
