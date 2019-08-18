90-year-old man charged with murder after killing his 83-year-old wife, SC cops say

Edwin Nelson, Jr. was charged with the murder of his wife, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office

An elderly South Carolina man was charged with murder after his wife was found dead Saturday, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 5 a.m., deputies said they responded to a Ridgeville home after 90-year-old Edwin Nelson, Jr. reported he shot his 83-year-old wife, according to WCSC.

Responding deputies found Sarah Nelson had been shot and was lying on the floor, WCBD reported.

The sheriff’s office said she died in the home, per WCIV.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Edwin Nelson was arrested and taken to the Knight Detention Center, where he was charged with murder, according to WCBD.

Sarah Nelson’s body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for a an autopsy, WCIV reported.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not available.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office continue to investigate the death.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.