Kansas City radio host hits second hole-in-one on same hole with same ball, video shows

Second hole in one didn’t kill the radio star Watch 98.1FM KMBZ's Dana Wright's reaction to hitting a hole in one on the 7th hole at the Country Club of Leawood Sunday. Dana said on her twitter feed that this was the second time she had hit a hole in one --- using same ball on same hole. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch 98.1FM KMBZ's Dana Wright's reaction to hitting a hole in one on the 7th hole at the Country Club of Leawood Sunday. Dana said on her twitter feed that this was the second time she had hit a hole in one --- using same ball on same hole.

A Kansas City radio host just hit her second hole-in-one — on the same hole with the same ball as her first, she says.

Dana Wright, a daytime host on 98.1 FM KMBZ, used a nine iron to sink the roughly 120-yard shot, Wright’s husband, Kris Ketz wrote on Facebook. It was on hole 7 at the Country Club of Leawood, Wright said.

“Are you serious?” Wright says on the video. “Did that just go in?”

The video shows Wright scream and laugh as she peers into the hole to confirm it, with Ketz — an anchor on KMBC Channel 9 — providing color analysis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“That, my friends, is a hole-in-one,” Ketz said. “Her second on this hole.”

In a tweet, Wright shows the ball resting in the hole.

At the end of the video, Wright said she didn’t get a plaque for her first hole-in-one.

“I want my plaque,” she said. “I never got a plaque the first time.”

Now it looks like she’ll get one from Callaway Golf.

SHARE COPY LINK Dana Wright, one half of the KMBZ radio show Dana and Parks, shows us her desk, which also happens to double as a mini-museum of her life.