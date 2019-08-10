Reshaping of federal courts concerns gun control supporters

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014 file photo, former California State Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, displays a homemade fully automatic rifle, confiscated by the Department of Justice, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. California is among a handful of states taking tough actions to limit the availability of guns including military-style assault weapons, restrict the capacity of ammunition magazines and require background checks for purchasing bullets. But those steps and future gun control laws passed by Democratic-leaning states could face an uphill battle as the federal court system becomes increasingly dominated by conservative Republican appointees. AP Photo

California has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, including a ban on the type of high-capacity ammunition magazines used in some of the nation's deadliest mass shootings.

How long those types of laws will stand is a growing concern among gun control advocates in California and elsewhere.

A federal judiciary that is becoming increasingly conservative under President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has gun control advocates on edge.

They worry that federal courts, especially if Trump wins a second term next year and Republicans hold the Senate, will take such an expansive view of Second Amendment rights that they might overturn strict gun control laws enacted in Democratic-leaning states.