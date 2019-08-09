Georgia man arrested in death of woman, assault on officers

Authorities say they've arrested a Georgia man accused of killing a woman and assaulting three police officers.

Citing a DeKalb County Sheriff's Office statement, WGCL-TV reports 27-year-old Otis D. Walker Jr. was arrested Thursday night in Lithonia by U.S. marshals and county police. The statement says he's charged with offenses including murder and aggravated assault.

County police Maj. Jerry Lewis has said Walker shot at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call last week, striking one officer multiple times. The wounded officer was hospitalized. Police said officers then entered the home and found the fatally wounded Aleka Simmons.

Court records say Walker was released from jail last month after being arrested days earlier on a family violence charge.