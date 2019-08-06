Search for missing 5-year-old girl turns into recovery effort, SC cops say

Search for 5-year-old reported missing after her mother was killed The Sumter (SC) Police Department is searching for Nevada Lashy Adams, a missing 5-year-old who disappeared after her mother’s dead body was found by a family member, and police said the woman was killed and a suspect is in custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sumter (SC) Police Department is searching for Nevada Lashy Adams, a missing 5-year-old who disappeared after her mother’s dead body was found by a family member, and police said the woman was killed and a suspect is in custody.

The search for a 5-year-old girl who was declared missing after her mother’s body was found has become a recovery effort, the Sumter Police Department said.

Based on information provided by a suspect in the killing of a 29-year-old woman, her little girl is presumed dead, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Emergency workers who have been searching for Nevaeh Lashy Adams since Monday night are working to recover the child’s body, according to the news release.

The search began after 6 p.m. when police were called after a family member found the body of Nevaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley, police said.

Bradley’s body was discovered a family member inside her Lantana Apartments residence, according to the news release.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office said Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found, and police think Nevaeh was killed during the same time frame as her mother, according to the release.

No cause of death has been given for Bradley.

Daunte Maurice Johnson is charged with murder. Sumter Police Department

A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center, police said. The 28-year-old has been charged with murder and no bond has been set, jail records show.

Called a transient by the police, Johnson was seen running away from the residence before officers tracked him down at a nearby residence, according to the release.

While speaking with officers, Johnson said he knew Bradley and confessed to killing her and Neveah, police said. Johnson provided information that could help police find the little girl’s body, according to the news release.

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said in the news release. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Police said Johnson has a criminal record in other states and is a suspect in a Missouri homicide.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

