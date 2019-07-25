National
Federal government brings back capital punishment. Here are the 5 it plans to execute
The federal government is resuming the death penalty and has plans to execute five people, officials say.
Officials haven’t used capital punishment almost two decades, the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General William Barr announced Thursday in a news release.
Executions are scheduled for five people who killed “the most vulnerable in our society —children and the elderly,” the government says.
The government says the offenders include:
Daniel Lewis Lee, convicted of killing three people.
Lezmond Mitchell, convicted of stabbing a grandmother.
Wesley Ira Purkey, convicted of killing a teenager.
Alfred Bourgeois, convicted of beating a toddler.
Dustin Lee Honken, convicted of shooting five people.
