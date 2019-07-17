Mom who’d been drinking can’t recall how infant son got fatal injuries, NC cops say

Erika Renee Altamirano, 34, of Statesville, N.C., is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her son. Iredell County jail photo

A man who came home from work to find his 4-month-old son dying in bed could be asked to testify in a murder trail against the boy’s mom, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother, Erika Renee Altamirano, 34, has been charged with felony second-degree murder in the boy’s death and felony child abuse, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Altamirano had been drinking alcohol and was sharing a bed with the boy when the father came home June 27 to find the infant “unresponsive,” the release said. The father’s name was not released.

Investigators say the dad called 911 after the boy could not be awakened. The incident happened at a home in Harmony, 55 miles north of Charlotte, a release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The boy, who was not identified, died July 4 at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, officials say. He suffered a “significant skull fracture to the rear of his head as well as other injuries,” officials said.

Experts determined the injuries were not accidental, and an autopsy attributed the cause as “blunt force trauma,” officials said.

“Initially, no one interviewed knew how the child had been injured,” a press release said.

“Detectives... were able to determine the child had been in exclusive control of his mother... Altamirano admitted to having consumed alcohol during the day, and stated she could not remember what happened to the child.”

Detectives say they learned Altamirano had gone to the ABC liquor store that day to buy alcohol, and an empty liquor bottle was found in the trash at the home.

Altamirano, who lives in Statesville, was arrested July 16, and bond was set $500,000, officials said.