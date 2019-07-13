Police shoot and kill attacker at immigrant detention center in Tacoma

Tacoma police block road to Northwest Detention Center following fatal shooting Tacoma police man a roadblock limiting access to the Northwest Detention Center on the Tacoma Tideflats. Earlier Saturday morning Tacoma police shot dead a man who was reportedly throwing incendiary devices at an immigrant detention center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma police man a roadblock limiting access to the Northwest Detention Center on the Tacoma Tideflats. Earlier Saturday morning Tacoma police shot dead a man who was reportedly throwing incendiary devices at an immigrant detention center.

Tacoma police shot dead a man who was reportedly throwing incendiary devices at an immigrant detention center on the Tacoma tideflats early Saturday morning.

Tacoma police said they responded to a report of a man with a rifle at the Northwest Detention Center at 1600 East J Street at 4 a.m.

The man was throwing molotov cocktails — bottles filled with flammable liquid — at outbuildings and cars in the center’s parking lot. One car caught fire and burned.





He also attempted to explode a propane tank installed at the site, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a statement, police said shots were fired. After initially taking cover, police found the man. He was dead.

Police said he was wearing a satchel and gear that contained flares.

Forensics teams and detectives are processing the scene.

The identity of the suspect is pending notification of next of kin, a representative with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The four officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave.

The detention center is run by the GEO Group for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It holds undocumented migrants awaiting hearings and deportation. It has a capacity to hold 1,500 people.

The detention center is the scene of almost daily activity ranging from protests to aid stations set up by humanitarian groups. 10 people were arrested in June 2018 after about 40 protesters blocked the street leading to the facility.

Protesters object to the U.S. government’s policies toward undocumented migrants.