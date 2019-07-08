Chick-fil-A will give you free food Tuesday - but you have to dress up like a cow

People dress like cows for free chicken at Rock Hill Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A in Rock Hill is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, where patrons can dress like a cow to get a free chicken sandwich, salad, wrap and other items. At the Dave Lyle Blvd. location, customers packed the restaurant wearing full cow Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chick-fil-A in Rock Hill is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday, where patrons can dress like a cow to get a free chicken sandwich, salad, wrap and other items. At the Dave Lyle Blvd. location, customers packed the restaurant wearing full cow

Chick-fil-A is giving out free food on Tuesday, but there’s a pretty big catch.

You have to dress up like a cow.

It’s the company’s 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day, and anyone who visits one of the 2,400 restaurants donning cow attire can get a free entree, excluding salad, for breakfast lunch or dinner, according to the company.

The celebration will start at the restaurant’s opening and go until 7 p.m. local time, the company said.

Last year, almost 2 million people dressed as cows participated in the celebration, and the restaurant chain has given out nearly 10 million free entrees since it started celebrating Cow Appreciation Day in 2005, the company said.

Chick-fil-A is famous for the “Eat Mor Chicken” cows, and this year’s Cow Appreciation Day marks the 24th anniversary of the marketing campaign, Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said.

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” Bridges said. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”