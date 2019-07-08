Pipe bomb explosions damage South Carolina courthouse, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two homemade pipe bombs went off Sunday night in South Carolina’s Upstate, breaking windows at the Pickens County Courthouse, police said.

The bombs went off at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Pickens police said in a press release. No one was inside the courthouse at the time, and no one was injured in the blasts, police said.

Police said the two devices were “intentionally set” near the courthouse’s air conditioning units outside the building. What was left of the bombs “appeared to be characteristic of homemade pipe bombs,” according to police.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, police said.

Pickens is a small town in western South Carolina, about 30 minutes outside of Greenville near the state border with Georgia and Tennessee.

Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation.

