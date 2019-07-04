Gunman shot, killed while trying to rob fireworks stand, Arizona cops say

The chemistry of fireworks Here's a 90-second chemistry lesson on fireworks and what produces the different colors and patterns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's a 90-second chemistry lesson on fireworks and what produces the different colors and patterns.

The owner of an Arizona fireworks stand shot and killed a man who tried to rob his business on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Daniel Torres, a 26-year-old Buckeye man, tried to rob the Goodyear stand at gunpoint on July 3 shortly before 9 p.m., according to Lisa Berry of the Goodyear Police Department.

That’s when a man working at the stand — the owner of the business, 3TV reports — shot Torres, police said. Torres was hospitalized in serious condition and died later, ABC15 reports.

A woman escaped the scene in a gold Honda ULX with AZ wheelchair plate LAG50, according to police. Berry wrote in an email that police “are seeking the female subject who was a passenger in the vehicle for questioning.”

Berry said the man and woman were both involved in the robbery attempt, the Arizona Republic reports.

The incident happened near Yuma Road and Cotton Lane in the Phoenix suburb, 3TV reports.

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to say if the fireworks stand owner might be charged in the incident, according to the Republic.