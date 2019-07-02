Woman at North Carolina church shames teen for her shorts, viral video shows

Twitter screen grab

A video of a woman at a North Carolina church scolding a teenager for her shorts has gone viral.

Twitter user Jenna tweeted the video on Sunday of a woman, who she says followed her into the church bathroom, telling her that her shorts weren’t appropriate and implying she was too “chubby” for them.

The video cuts in at the woman saying about another girl, “She’s a chubby girl, she’s got a dress on that’s appropriate.”





“So you’re sitting here calling me fat?” the 19-year-old asked.

“Oh, you don’t think you are?” the woman responded.

The church, Swansboro United Methodist, posted a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

“It has come to our attention that great harm has been done in an incident that occurred this past Sunday where a faithful and very gifted young lady and worship leader was body shamed for her appearance,” it said.

The church said it’s working to make sure nothing like this happens again.

“The worth, dignity, and safety of all who are reached by our ministry is our priority and will remain our sacred trust and duty,” it said.

The teen can be heard crying while taking the video.

“Don’t come back on that stage with those shorts,” the woman says to her.

As of Tuesday the video had 3.8 million views.

Jenna also tweeted a picture of her wearing the shorts, and people on Twitter responded supporting her.

Here is the outfit I was wearing that she attacked me... also please read my shirt because what she did was not agapé love pic.twitter.com/6d5sNeMQrI — Jenna (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019

“Keep rocking those shorts, girl,” one person tweeted.

Jameela Jamil, a well-known activist and actress, also tweeted a response.

“So horrified to watch what you were put through. You don’t deserve that. You look f****** brilliant in those shorts. That woman is an arsehole. Well done for fighting back. I didn’t have the courage to do that when I was younger. You’re so inspiring. Sending you love,” she wrote