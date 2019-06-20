Customer shot man in face when restaurant had no fried mushrooms, Detroit reports say

Customer shoots man in face because Detroit restaurant has no fried mushrooms Customers upset that a coney island eatery in Detroit, Mich. did not serve fried mushrooms returned to the restaurant and shot a man waiting for his cheeseburger, according to local media outlets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Customers upset that a coney island eatery in Detroit, Mich. did not serve fried mushrooms returned to the restaurant and shot a man waiting for his cheeseburger, according to local media outlets.

Employees at Nicky D’s Coney Island in Detroit, Michigan, were working a nighttime shift Monday when two men and a woman walked into the restaurant and ordered fried mushrooms, according to WJBK.

Problem is, the restaurant doesn’t have fried mushrooms on its menu.

“What type of [expletive] Coney don’t sell fried mushrooms?” a worker recalled the customers saying before they left, according to WJBK.

About half an hour later, the two men returned and fight with customers, WDIV reported. One of the men was armed with a baton and the other had a handgun, police said.

Surveillance video shows them attacking a man who had raised his arms into the air and backed into a door.

The 40-year-old man was shot multiple times about 2:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, The Detroit News reported.

“He comes here every day, ain’t do nothing to nobody,” the employee told WDIV. “He just orders a cheeseburger plain and then leaves.”

The two men and woman then left the scene in a black Ford F-150 with a cab and temporary license plate, police said.





Police are looking for this black Ford F-150 in connection with a shooting in Detroit early Monday morning. Witnesses say the suspects were upset they didn’t get fried mushrooms. Photo from Detroit Police Department.

The man later told police he didn’t know the attackers.

Detroit police are still searching for the suspects.