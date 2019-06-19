Sacramento police officer shot, in serious condition

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputies talk, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, on Grove Avenue in Sacramento, Calif., where an armed subject fired on police officers. Daniel Kim

A Sacramento police officer was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday evening by a rifleman who blasted away at officers trying to rescue her, police said.

Several officers were on a domestic disturbance call, helping a woman collect her belongings and leave a home in the north Sacramento neighborhood, when the officer was wounded, Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

She lay in the backyard of a home and officers couldn't reach her because the gunman kept firing, Chandler said.

"Our officers maintained cover in safe positions until we were able to get an armored vehicle in the area," he said.

It took more than 45 minutes to get her to the hospital, where the officer was in serious condition, he said.

"All I know right now that the officer is hurt bad, is at the hospital now and we're praying for her recovery and for her to make it through," City Councilman Allen Warren, who represents the area, told the Sacramento Bee.

The other woman wasn't hurt.

Chandler didn't immediately know the relationship between her and the gunman.

The rifleman kept shooting for at least two hours and as of late Wednesday night, Chandler said negotiators hadn't been able to contact him.

Heavily-armored police from several agencies swarmed the residential neighborhood, where a couple dozen marked and unmarked police cars had gathered.

Police warned residents by loudspeaker to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road. Police were keeping media and onlookers out of sight of the scene.