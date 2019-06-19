National
Egg-sized hail, ferocious winds and rain hammer the Midwest, videos show
Storms bring hail, flooding to Kansas and Illinois
It’s been a wild week for weather in the Midwest, as storms tore through parts of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Illinois bringing heavy rain, wind and hail.
How heavy?
A storm near Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, blew over five semi-trucks as it cut its path across 1-35 on Tuesday night, KOKH reported.
A photo shows the toppled semi-trucks after winds reached up to 70 mph, the TV station reported.
Wichita weathered a thunderstorm that caused flooding and damage to several homes, KWCH reported, as well as hail the size of “hen eggs” that pelted a Wichita backyard, a video posted to YouTube shows.
Other people shared images showing nature’s stunning display of strength in Wichita, Kansas.
One woman was traveling in her car down Rock Road in Wichita when heavy rain struck.
“The rain is turning the roads into rivers,” she wrote in a Twitter post.
Even Wichita police sent out a warning as the storm brewed on Tuesday evening.
A woman in Manhattan, Kansas, caught video of trees outside her home bending and twirling in the wind.
Unfortunately, folks in the Midwest can’t expect much of a break. Severe weather is expected across the heartland today and into next week, AccuWeather reported.
