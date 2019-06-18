Was dead militant war casualty or Navy SEAL’s murder victim?

This undated selfie provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, U.S. Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with allegedly killing an Islamic State prisoner in his care and attempted murder for the shootings of two Iraq civilians in 2017. Gallagher is scheduled to go on trial Monday, June 17, 2019. Edward Gallagher

Photos displayed at a military court martial show a decorated Navy SEAL holding up the head of a dead Islamic State fighter by the hair while clenching a knife in his other hand.

A jury hearing testimony Wednesday will have to decide if it was a snapshot in poor taste of an enemy who died of battle wounds or a trophy shot of a war prisoner killed under his care.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Defense lawyers say Gallagher did nothing more than provide medical care to the militant wounded in an air strike. They say Gallagher's fellow SEALS made up the allegations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Three SEALs are expected to testify Wednesday.

___

This story has been corrected to remove a reference to which side the SEALS are expected to testify for.