Ducks crossing interstate cause 6-vehicle pileup during morning rush hour, NC cops say
Ducks crossing the interstate caused a multiple-vehicle crash during the morning commute Monday.
The crash happened on I-40 West in Durham near exit 278 around 7 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Multiple lanes were closed to allow crews to investigate and clean up, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Vehicles were slowing down and stopping on the interstate to allow the ducks to cross, causing the crash, ABC11 reported.
Five cars and a tractor-trailer were involved, according to the station, and one person was taken to the hospital.
The interstate has since been cleared, NCDOT said.
