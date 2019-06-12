Ford issues four safety recalls covering about 1.3 million vehicles in North America

How to see if your car is under recall Here is how to check whether or not your vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is how to check whether or not your vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Four safety recalls came from Ford on Wednesday, with the most widespread one covering seven model years of Ford Explorers.

Owners should get the safety problems things fixed at their mechanic or a Ford Service Center, which should do the job for free.

In order of volume:

Ford Explorer

What vehicles: 2011 through 2017 model year Explorers built at the Chicago Assembly Plant, May 17, 2010 through Jan. 25, 2017.

The problem, as stated by Ford on its website: “Vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The fix: “Dealers will remove and replace left and right-hand rear suspension toe links with a new forged toe link and align the rear suspension.”

How many vehicles: 1.2 million in the United States, 28,000 in Canada and one in Mexico.

Recall reference number: 19S17.

Ford F-150

What vehicles: 2013 models with six-speed automatic transmissions and 5.0-liter or 6.2-liter engines built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from May 7, 2012 through Oct. 27, 2013 or the Kansas City Assembly Plant from April 18, 2012 through Nov. 18, 2013.

The problem, as stated by Ford: “The powertrain control module software used to service these vehicles in accordance with recall 19S07 was incomplete. It did not have the updates necessary to prevent a potential unintended downshift into first gear or the updates necessary to ensure illumination of the malfunction indicator light in the event of an intermittent transmission output speed sensor signal.”

The fix: “Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module with the appropriate software calibration.”





How many vehicles: 107,850 in the United States and 15,200 in Canada.





Recall reference number: 19S19.

FORD ECONOLINE

The vehicle: 2009 through 2016 model year Econolines with a 5R110W transmission, 5.4-later engine, a school bus or ambulance prep package and built at the Ohio Assembly Plant, May 11, 2009 through Dec. 10, 2015.

The problem, as stated by Ford: “A substandard weld may fatigue and fail, causing an elevated rate of reports of the loss of the ability to move in the subject vehicle applications. All normal engine, braking and steering functionality is unaffected. Reports indicate that the majority of weld failures occur when torque is highest, which is when the driver attempts to accelerate from a stop.”

The fix: “Dealers will replace the coast clutch cylinder and the single-engaging coast one-way clutch with a dual-engaging one-way clutch.”

How many vehicles: 3,868 in the United States and 445 in Canada.

Recall reference number: 19S20.

Ford Taurus, Ford Flex, Lincoln MKS and Lincoln MKT

The vehicles: 2010 through 2017 model year Tauruses built at the Chicago Assembly Plant, July 2, 2009 through May 25, 2017; 2009 through 2017 Flexes built at the Oakville Assembly Plant, May 7, 2008 through May 16, 2017; 2009 through 2015 Lincoln MKS built at Chicago, May 28, 2008 thorugh Sept. 10, 2015; and Lincoln MKTs built at Oakville, July 28, 2009 through May 29, 2017.

The problem, as stated by Ford: A fractured rear suspension toe link. This “significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.”

The fix: “Dealers will replace the left and right-hand rear suspension toe links with new forged toe links.”

How many vehicles: 12,000 in Canada.

Recall reference number: 19S18.