Teen driver thought she hit a raccoon — then it climbed onto the car, video shows

Raccoon takes a ride on the hood of a car Haylee Lowry, a teen driver, was behind the wheel when a raccoon jumped onto the hood of her family’s car, according to video from her mom. The 16-year-old thought she had hit the animal, the mom says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Haylee Lowry, a teen driver, was behind the wheel when a raccoon jumped onto the hood of her family’s car, according to video from her mom. The 16-year-old thought she had hit the animal, the mom says.

A furry hitchhiker jumped onto a moving car, giving a Tennessee family an unexpected guest on their ride home.

It came after Haylee Lowry, 16, said she hit a raccoon while driving from Clarksville last month, The Leaf-Chronicle reports.

The teenager had recently received her driver’s license and was leaving basketball practice with her parents, according to WTVD and other ABC news stations.

The ordeal upset Haylee, who thought she killed the raccoon, mom Michelle Lowry posted on Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But the critter “had a great will to live” and got onto the car’s hood, the post said.

The Tennessee mom says she took video of the encounter, which shows the animal moving near the windshield while the car is in motion.

Then the animal ended its ride on the backroads and got off the car, according to the Facebook post.

“So if you’re around Danville Rd & you see a racoon that Haylee says ‘looked like he got electrocuted’ - he’s just wind blown,” Lowry said.