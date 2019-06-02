La. Catholic school principal arrested at DC strip club while on field trip resigns

Fort Worth strip club employees accused of drugging, assaulting, and stealing from customer Rick's Cabaret, a strip club in Fort Worth that is part of the gentleman’s club chain RCI Holdings, has strippers and bouncers drug, over-serve and steal money and items from customers, a lawsuit says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rick's Cabaret, a strip club in Fort Worth that is part of the gentleman’s club chain RCI Holdings, has strippers and bouncers drug, over-serve and steal money and items from customers, a lawsuit says.

A Catholic school principal in Louisiana resigned after being arrested early Friday morning at a strip club during a field trip to Washington, D.C., media outlets report.

Michael Comeau, the principal at Holy Family Catholic School in Port Allen, Louisiana, was accused of not paying his bill at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club, according to the Monroe News Star.

The police were called and, when they arrived, found Comeau standing in the road and refusing to move, according to The Advocate.

He was arrested and charged with public intoxication and “possession of an open container of alcohol,” The Advocate reported.

All this happened while Comeau was on a school trip with 7th and 8th grade students, according to WMBF.

The students were in the hotel with other chaperones while Comeau was at the strip club, The Advocate reported.

“The Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed [Friday] that Michael Comeau, principal at Holy Family School in Port Allen, was arrested on May 30 while on a school sponsored trip to Washington, DC. ...,” the diocese said in a statement published by WMBF and the News Star. “Mr. Comeau has submitted his resignation as principal and an interim principal will be appointed.”

Comeau also worked as an officer for the Brusly Police Department, according to WMBF.





He resigned from his position with the department as well, WMBF reported.

Comeau was principal at the school for five years, and the school will appoint an interim principal following his resignation, the Monroe News Star reported.