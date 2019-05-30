Dump truck nearly strikes toddler — but a Michigan trooper was watching, video shows

Michigan trooper rescues toddler from oncoming dump truck Michigan State Police released video showing an Alpena Post trooper rescuing a 2-year-old who was nearly struck by an oncoming dump truck as the toddler wandered into the road. The mom said she lost sight of the girl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michigan State Police released video showing an Alpena Post trooper rescuing a 2-year-old who was nearly struck by an oncoming dump truck as the toddler wandered into the road. The mom said she lost sight of the girl.

A Michigan state trooper was in the right place at the right time last week — and it may have saved a child’s life.

Sgt. Joseph Richards, of the state police post in Alpena, Michigan, was patrolling in Alcona County on May 24 when he spotted a 2-year-old girl alone and meandering into a roadway, state police said in a news release Wednesday.

As Richards drove up to the girl in his squad car, the child headed from the curb back into the road, police said.

That’s when Richards got out of his car and scooped up the child — just seconds before a dump truck zoomed past in the lane where the child was headed, dash camera video released by state troopers shows.

“Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” the trooper says as he rushes to rescue the girl in the video.

Troopers said the dump truck had locked its breaks in an attempt to avoid hitting the approaching child.

“If not for Sgt. Richards’ quick action, this incident would have ended in tragedy,” Lt. Travis House said in the news release, adding that the video “provides perspective as to just how close this was.”

Troopers said the wandering toddler was safely returned to her mother, who was nearby and said “she had lost track of her daughter for just seconds prior to the incident.”